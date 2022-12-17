Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

NYSE BDX opened at $249.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

