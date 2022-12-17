Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

APTV stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

