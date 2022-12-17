Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

