aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.