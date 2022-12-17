AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

