AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.97

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 48640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

AUO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

