Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 2.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

