Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 8,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

