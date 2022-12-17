Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $162.10 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.87 or 0.00071071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $162.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,484,415 coins and its circulating supply is 311,078,425 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

