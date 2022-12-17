Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $162.10 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.87 or 0.00071071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $162.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021885 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,484,415 coins and its circulating supply is 311,078,425 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.