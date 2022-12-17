Avalanche Price Hits $11.83 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $154.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00070776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,484,232 coins and its circulating supply is 311,078,242 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

