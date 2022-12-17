AVINOC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $416,304.87 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and $416,304.87 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

