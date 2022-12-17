Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
