Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

