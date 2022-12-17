BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.40. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 5,608 shares traded.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

