Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,747.88 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $17,747.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,218,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 3,876 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $10,659.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 8,976 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $23,696.64.

On Monday, December 5th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $14,011.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

BTN stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 23.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

