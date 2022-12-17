Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAC remained flat at $15.15 during midday trading on Friday. 399,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,868. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
