Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

