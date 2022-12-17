BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.3 %

BKU opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

