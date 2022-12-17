Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $32.90. 179,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $495.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

