Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 931,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 1,291,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $894.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

