Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 962,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,033.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.52. 633,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,569. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

