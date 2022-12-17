BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

