Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Up 3.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 174,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 225,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Insider Activity at Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,048,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

