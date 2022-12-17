Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.