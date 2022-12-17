Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

