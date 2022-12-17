Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New $759,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

