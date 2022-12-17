Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Eaton accounts for 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.