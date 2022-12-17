Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

