Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Bénéteau from €14.50 ($15.26) to €14.10 ($14.84) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

