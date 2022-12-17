Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of BHIL opened at $2.34 on Friday. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 149,572 shares of company stock worth $435,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

