Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Shares of BSKY remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 19,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,786. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 88,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth $133,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

