Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,270 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82.

On Thursday, November 10th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

