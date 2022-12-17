Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 189,675 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 189,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.8% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 558,659 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth $480,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth $93,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.