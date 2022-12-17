Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Biophytis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 15,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.91.
Biophytis Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.