Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 15,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.91.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Biophytis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.