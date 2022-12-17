Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $102.24 or 0.00611881 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $155.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,709.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00272711 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00045299 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,258,569 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.