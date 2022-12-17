BitShares Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and $945,290.18 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005160 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,776,104 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

