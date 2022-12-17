Bitsubishi (BITSU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.02 Billion

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars.

