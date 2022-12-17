Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Black Knight by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Black Knight by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

