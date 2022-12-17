BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.08 and its 200-day moving average is $653.84. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

