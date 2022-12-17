BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares None Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $12.50 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $722.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

