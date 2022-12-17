BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE:BKSY remained flat at $1.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 93.90%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.