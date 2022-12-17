Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 180,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

