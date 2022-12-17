BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.62 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $44.62 million and $468,641.78 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,776.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00614699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00273700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0013684 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $605,027.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

