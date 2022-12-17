Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.90 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $3.90 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

