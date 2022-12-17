BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$79.93 and last traded at C$80.33. Approximately 89,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 99,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.12.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$81.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.68.

