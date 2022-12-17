BNB (BNB) Price Hits $235.99 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $235.99 or 0.01412295 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.75 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,167 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,967,298.26133353 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 228.43056781 USD and is down -12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1156 active market(s) with $1,515,992,422.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
