Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,572 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 185.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

