Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

