Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in November

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,322.2 days.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRLXF remained flat at $29.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

Get Boralex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

