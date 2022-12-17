Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,633.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.6 %

BYDGF stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

