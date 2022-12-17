BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.86.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.